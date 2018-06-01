Money Talks News: Best things to buy in June

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores.

First on the June bargain list? Lingerie. Victoria's Secret, Sears, Soma and others, will be featuring discounts of as much as 70 percent. You'll find the best deals in the closing days of these sales.

Then there are gifts for dad. DealNews says to avoid the traditional stuff like shirts, ties and barbeque grills. Instead, look for free deals like free entrees at restaurants and maybe free admission to a zoo or a local museum.

Speaking of free, June 1 is national donut day. No guarantees, but in year's past, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts and Tim Hortons have all given away a free donut, no purchase required.

One final June deal is fitness apparel, sporting goods and outdoor equipment. Look for up to 55 percent off from stores including REI, Dick's and LL Bean.

So what about duds?

One thing to avoid buying in June are grills. The best time for those will be August and September. Also avoid Apple products until back-to-school sales start.

Finally, summer is traditionally a bad time for TV deals.

You want to shop by the calendar because some months have better deals than others and the best way to do that is by heading over to the Money Talks News Website and do a search for "Deals."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.