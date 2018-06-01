New dryers help TFD keep firefighter's gear clean and ready to use

On hot humid days like we have had, it would take all day for gear to dry out. With these dryers, jackets and pants dry in a matter of an hour or two (Source: WTOL)

When firefighters return from fighting a fire, what happens to the gear they were wearing? It obviously can’t go right back into their lockers.

Previously, upon returning to the station, jackets and pants were washed and then hung to dry, a process that could take all day.

Now, in order to keep firefighters safe, the Toledo Fire Department has obtained eleven gear dryers.

The dryers were all made by Scott Martin, a member of TFD.

In some cases, gear can come back from a fire full of cancer causing carcinogens, one of the reasons TFD is using the dryers.

"It’s all part of keeping our gear clean and lessening the exposure we have to those carcinogens,” said Sterling Rahe of TFD.

The new dryers will cut drying time to a couple of hours.

A second set of gear is also available for use when one set is drying.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.