Demolition of Riverside Hospital expected to start this month

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Preparation work ahead of the planned demolition of Riverside Hospital continues.

Electricians worked Friday to cut of the electricity to what's left of the hospital's buildings

The building is connected to the TPS district headquarters. Once it's torn down, TPS plans to make additions.

The demolition is expected to begin later on this month.

