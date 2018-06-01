Toledo Police seek aid in finding missing teen

Toledo Police are asking for the public's help to find a boy who ran away from a residence in April after an argument.

Police are looking for 13-year-old Jamorre Smith, who left a home in the 1700 block of Mansfield Road on April 30.

He last was seen wearing a hoodie, black jogging pants and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

