Target, Shipt to launch same-day delivery in Toledo in June

Target and Shipt are collaborating to give Ohioans the option of same-day delivery.

Shipt members will soon be able to pick from more than 55,000 groceries, essentials and other products for the same-day delivery service.

The service launches in Toledo on June 14.

Shipt members in Toledo who sign up before June 14 will receive an annual membership for $49 and a $15 credit to spend on an order of $100 or more at Target.

A Shipt membership for a year is normally $99.

