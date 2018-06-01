Port Clinton Lift Bridge reopening end of June

Construction on the Port Clinton Lift Bridge will soon finish up.

ODOT is aiming to open the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians on June 29, the weekend before the Fourth of July.

ODOT says they know how important the bridge is for local and summer travel, which is their driving force to get the bridge done before the holiday.

However, they say the date could be adjusted as contractors work on the precise alignment for the bridge.

Drivers are advised to take State Route 2 as a detour while the work is being completed.

