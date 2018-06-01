2 charged in Toledo's latest animal abuse case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 charged in Toledo's latest animal abuse case

Major (Source: TAHS) Major (Source: TAHS)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people have been charged in the city's latest case of animal abuse. 

READ ALSO: TAHS: Adults allegedly watching while group of kids abused puppy?

Bernard Perez and Corrie Hunt of South Toledo face animal cruelty charges stemming from May 14.

Police say Perez and Hunt knowingly committed an act of cruelty against pit bull mix Major by depriving the dog of necessary food, water and vet treatment. 

Police say their actions cause the dog to become sick and to suffer.

The pictures provided by the Toledo Area Humane Society show what Major looked like when he first arrived at TAHS.

Perez was previously convicted of animal cruelty in Toledo Municipal Court in 2004.

Because of this, Perez faces a fifth-degree felony charge as well as an additional misdemeanor charge.

  • Parole board rejects Noe clemency application

  • City leaders say historic church building needs to be saved

  • Downtown Perrysburg celebrates family, fitness, fun with annual event

    On the First Friday of every month they have a a free event for families to enjoy activities, live music and many vendors. 

