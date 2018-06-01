James Worley files notice to appeal with Ohio Supreme Court on death penalty sentence

James Worley has given notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Ohio on his death penalty sentence.

A Fulton County jury recommended the death penalty in Worley case after finding him guilty of the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

The judge handed down the death penalty sentence to Worley in April.

Court records state the appeal involves "his conviction of aggravated murder and the imposition of the sentence of death, and as well as conviction for other felonies and sentences imposed."

