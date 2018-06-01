Local moms will wear orange, rally on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Toledo moms are banding together to confront gun violence.

Local moms will wear orange Saturday, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The group, called Moms Demand Action, will hold also hold a rally that day at 10 a.m. at City Savage Park at Nebraska and City Park in central Toledo.

"We really just want to honor the lives that have been lost and those who have been affected by gun violence, beyond those who have just lost their lives - their family members, their classmates, their teachers," said Moms Demand Action leader Rachel Gagnon. "So Saturday is really an opportunity to unite."

