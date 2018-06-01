Former Waite HS basketball star pleads not guilty to murder charge

A former local high school basketball star has plead not guilty to a murder charge.

Carl Banks was arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Banks was indicted last month on an aggravated murder charge.

READ: Former high school basketball star indicted for murder, to be tried as adult

Banks is accused of shooting and killing Jerry McNeal in November 2017.

Banks was 17 at the time of the shooting but is being charged as an adult.

After pleading not guilty in the arraignment, Banks then was taken back to the Juvenile Detention Center.

He played for the Waite High School basketball team before being suspended from the team.

