Fiat Chrysler lays out 5-year plan

(WTOL) - Fiat Chrysler's five-year plan is electric, with Jeep getting a big boost.

Reports from the FCA 2018-2022 Business Plan meeting indicate that the Jeep profile will be substantially boosted over the next five years, with Michael Manley, head of the Jeep brand, noting manufacturing is to increase 3.5 times over the life of the plan.

During the meeting in Italy on Friday, FCA also said that the firm will phase out all diesel engines on passenger vehicles in Europe by 2021 and plans to invest $9 billion in electrification technologies from 2018-2022.

The Jeep brand is not exempt from the electric efforts, with the five-year plan calling for two launches per year. This is to result in 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2022 and four battery electric vehicles by 2022. According to the Jeep product plan presented Friday, electrification options are to be available across each nameplate by 2021.

Jeep plans to expand manufacturing in North American by 500,000 units in four years, according to reports. Also in the five-year plan, a Jeep Desert Hawk model will be launched during the first quarter of 2020.

It is described as more capable than the current Trail Hawk.

In 2018, FCA notes 80 percent market coverage in four segments, with the Renegade in segment B, Compass and All-New Wrangler in C, a Refreshed Cherokee and Grand Commander in D, and the Most-Awarded SUV Grand Cherokee in segment E. For 2022, FCA aims for 100 percent market coverage, with an unnamed vehicle in segment A, a new Renegade in B, refreshed Compass and a Wrangler in C, a new Cherokee, Low D 3-Row, Grand Commander, and Jeep Truck in D, Grand Cherokee 2-Row and E-segment 3-row in E, and the return of the storied nameplates Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer rounding out segment F.

Manley said the goal is for the brand to account for 1 in 5 vehicles sold in the world.

Noticeable by its absence was the Chrysler brand itself. When asked in a question-and-answer session after the presentation, CEO Sergio Marchionne addressed the future of the brand.

"First and foremost Jeep, then Alfa (Romero) and Maserati ... those are the global brands. The space for Fiat in Europe is going to be redefined. It's going play in a more exclusive area. It is very difficult for the mass market, given the regulation in Europe, to be very profitable," Marchionne said.

"We tried to tell you what was relevant. We focused on the four global brands. ...

"Chrysler is a different story. It is going to continue to be relevant in the United States. The minivan as a people carrier brand it the United States is going to continue undisturbed. Don't expect Chrysler to become a global brand.

In FCA's Ram trucks segment, the Ram TRX will go into production with a focus on "power, torque, technology and styling."

Ram Trucks will also launch an all-new Pro Master City commercial van as part of the five-year plan. The presentation also noted that Ram Trucks "is the fastest growing commercial brand in NAFTA."

FCA is also advancing its autonomous driving strategy by partnering with Waymo, BMW Group and Aptiv to bring to market autonomous driving technologies. FCA will provide up to 62,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans to Waymo over the next three years. Those firms will also start discussions on an autonomous driving vehicle for FCA retail customers.

Emissions discussions also took center stage, with FCA noting it's cut CO2 emissions by 15 percent across its new or refreshed products since 2014.

By 2022, FCA will offer 12 electrified propulsion systems spanning the full range of segments. Thirty nameplates will feature one or more of the systems.

