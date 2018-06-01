City pools open earlier this year

The city of Toledo announced that city pools will be opening earlier this year than they were last year.

In 2017, all pools opened June 24.

This year, pools will all be opened by June 23.

Some will be open as early as June 9.

Below is the full schedule of pool openings:

June 9 Pickford Park Wilson Park Jamie Farr Park

June 16 Roosevelt Park Willys Park

June 23 Savage Park Splash Pad



The Navarre Pool remains under construction.

The city will release a schedule for its opening date as soon as it becomes available.

Pool hours are noon to 6 p.m. with entry fees of $1 for kids 12 and under, and $2 for ages 13 and up.

The first 1,000 children at Wilson Park Pool will be able to swim for free, courtesy of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

Willys, Roosevelt and Savage pools are closed on Mondays, and Wilson, Pickford, Jamie Farr and Navarre pools are closed on Tuesdays to provide necessary time for any pool maintenance.

