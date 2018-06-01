City pools open earlier this year

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Local moms will wear orange Saturday and hold rallies in Toledo as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.More >>
When the driver of the semi went to take a turn, the truck axle broke and caused the truck to flip.More >>
A former local high school basketball star has plead not guilty to a murder charge.More >>
Police say the two deprived a pit bull mix of food, water and vet treatment, causing the dog to be sick and to suffer.More >>
Police are looking for 76-year-old John Dewitt, who went missing from his home near Dayton on Thursday.More >>
