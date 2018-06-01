Semi hauling 45,000-pound steel coil rolls over in central Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a semitrailer crash Friday morning on Collingwood and Erie in central Toledo that left a heavy load in the street.

Police say the semitrailer was carrying a 45,000-pound steel coil.

When the driver of the truck went to turn, the truck axle broke and caused the truck to flip.

All lanes closed as crews cleared the scene of the truck. The road was only shut down under the I-75 overpass.

A crane at the scene removed the coil from the road.

