Cool Down Just in time for June! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cool Down Just in time for June!

After an incredibly hot and humid end to May, you may be thinking, we've skipped right over Spring and straight into Summer! 




(Below:  calendar showing by how many degrees, each day's temperature was above or below average)


Well that's not quite the case. Just in time for the start to June, much cooler and less humid weather will be settling in for the next several days. 



For the latest updates on your forecast:




 

Powered by Frankly