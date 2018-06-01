Motorcycle crash blocks ramp to SB I-280

Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in east Toledo Friday morning.

The crash is happened on Front Street near the ramp to southbound I-280.

Police say drivers will not be able to get onto the exit ramp while they work to clear the crash.

#FirstAlertTraffic #UPDATE TPD tell me drivers will NOT be able to get onto the I-280 S exit ramp while they work to clear the motorcycle crash on Front. pic.twitter.com/UvmEI1LW9H — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoWTOL) June 1, 2018

Use an alternate route on your morning commute.

