Motorcycle crash blocks ramp to SB I-280

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in east Toledo Friday morning.

The crash is happened on Front Street near the ramp to southbound I-280.

Police say drivers will not be able to get onto the exit ramp while they work to clear the crash.

Use an alternate route on your morning commute.

