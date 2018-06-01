Missing adult safely found; alert canceled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing adult safely found; alert canceled

John Dewitt (Source: Ohio AG) John Dewitt (Source: Ohio AG)

(WTOL) - A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled after the man in question was safely found, the Miami County Sheriff's Office said .

Police were looking for 76-year-old John Dewitt, who went missing from his home in Piqua around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Piqua is about 25 miles north of Dayton.

Dewitt is described as a white male standing at 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing 193 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Dewitt suffers from multiple health issues and is in need of medication..

