Missing adult safely found; alert canceled

Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Ohio Parole Board on Friday rejected the clemency application for Tom Noe, the former Toledo-area coin dealer who was convicted in 2006 of stealing $13.7 million from a rare-coin investment fund tied to the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation that he managed. According to a statement on behalf of Bernadette Restivo, the reason the parole board rejected clemency is they felt the severity of the crime justified the sentencing. “I am appalled that someone like serial kil...More >>
The Ohio Parole Board on Friday rejected the clemency application for Tom Noe, the former Toledo-area coin dealer who was convicted in 2006 of stealing $13.7 million from a rare-coin investment fund tied to the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation that he managed. According to a statement on behalf of Bernadette Restivo, the reason the parole board rejected clemency is they felt the severity of the crime justified the sentencing. “I am appalled that someone like serial kil...More >>
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, two former mayors and members of Toledo City Council are all putting their weight behind saving the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church building.More >>
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, two former mayors and members of Toledo City Council are all putting their weight behind saving the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church building.More >>
On the First Friday of every month they have a a free event for families to enjoy activities, live music and many vendors.More >>
On the First Friday of every month they have a a free event for families to enjoy activities, live music and many vendors.More >>
Now is the time to get rid of that extra trash or unwanted items around the house.More >>
Now is the time to get rid of that extra trash or unwanted items around the house.More >>
Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. So what about June?More >>
Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. So what about June?More >>