Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued statewide

(WTOL) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami County Sheriff's Office statewide Friday morning.

Police are looking for 76-year-old John Dewitt, who went missing from his home in Piqua around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Piqua is about 25 miles north of Dayton.

Dewitt is described as a white male standing at 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing 193 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Dewitt suffers from multiple health issues and is in need of medication.

Police say Dewitt is driving a maroon 2002 Chevy Silverado with an Ohio plate number BE91WF.

Call 911 if you see Dewitt or his vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

