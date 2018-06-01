Crews on scene of vacant house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews on scene of vacant house fire

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in west Toledo Friday morning.

The fire is happening on the corner of Sylvania and Vermaas. 

Crews say the house is vacant and has been on fire before.

Neighbors say they saw the fire and called 911.

They say they often see people begging for money around the home.

