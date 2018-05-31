Money Talks News: Finding the perfect pillow

Unless you've somehow slept through them all, you've probably seen pillows on TV a lot lately.

Maybe it's got you thinking about your pillow and maybe you're wondering how do people pick the perfect pillow at the perfect price?

Pillows come in any number of shapes, sizes, and prices, from the mundane to the insane. But if you're just looking for a good night's sleep, there are some good steps to follow to the perfect one.

For the first step, consider the age of the pillow. A pillow should only be used for 12-18 months, two years tops.

Secondly, determine your dominant sleep position. If you sleep on your stomach, you want super thin. On your back, thin. On your side, firmer.

The idea here is simple: All you're doing is trying to align your head with your neck, just like you would if you were standing up. So if you're a side sleeper, you're going to use some extra support. If you're going to sleep on your stomach, though, you're going to need almost none.

Then pick your filler. Foam, down, memory foam: There's no right answer, although foam may be firmer which is good for side sleepers and down is softer, better for stomach sleepers.

Now what about price? Are expensive pillows really better?

In a Consumer Reports study, price wasn't as important as type. In other words, if it's the right firmness, paying more doesn't necessarily get you more.

As with many things in life, the perfect pillow isn't about price: It's about performance. So find your perfect pillow, then sleep on it. For more information head over to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "Pillow."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.