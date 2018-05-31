Seeing double at Ottawa Hills graduation

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.More >>
A public outcry is growing and building across the Seneca County area.More >>
Some at the ceremony felt like they were seeing double, times five. That's because they were. Ottawa Hills graduated five sets of twins in their 2018 class.More >>
It was a heated discussion during Thursday's three-hour long meeting about Toledo's lead ordinance.More >>
In less than a month Wood County will have mixed recycling centers.More >>
