Rossford teachers get last look at former high school building

Rossford teachers were hard at work Thursday as they packed up their classrooms.

The halls of Rossford High School are just about empty. Teachers packed up and got one last look at the classrooms they’ve known for so long, some longer than others.

Ron Recknagel has taught, and gone to school at Rossford High School.

“Having been a student here and then teaching here in the same classroom it’s kinda of bittersweet,” said Recknagel.

Packing up 20 years of his career from the classroom he grew up in, was harder than expected.

“It’s kind of depressing. Having spent this much time, but at the same time it’s exciting because we’re gonna get new stuff, but I mean, 20 years of my life here it sad,” Recknagel said.

Many other teachers said although they’re excited for the new building, this one will hold a special place in their hearts.

Teachers are required to be moved out by Friday. They’ll re-locate to their temporary location at Owens Community College before moving into their new home in January of 2020.

