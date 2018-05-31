TPD searching for gunman after shooting in central Toledo

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in central Toledo just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a person was shot in the street on Woodland, not far from Dorr Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. There is no confirmation on the victim's condition.

The gunman has not been arrested and Toledo Police are working to figure out how this all started.

