SAY CHEESE! It's National Smile Day

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Today is National Smile Day, and we're encouraging everyone to wear and share their best smiles!

Studies show smiling improves mental health by reducing stress and creating engagement between people.

Here are some of our best smiles (and our pets, too!) -- where are yours?

