Rotary Club bike downtown for international service project

The nice weather brings more and more people out on their bikes and on Monday there was a group of people riding for a cause.
They biked to send medical equipment and supplies abroad.
Riders helped raise donations to support MESA. MESA is the rotary club's international service project.
The bike ride was for riders of all experiences to get out and see the city.
"This trip we wanted to target a little more of the casual rider that can ride seven or eight miles so we created a loop kind of showcasing downtown Toledo," said Bob Dinardo, the MESA chairman.
The bikes went around a seven and a half mile loop along the Maumee River in downtown Toledo.
Each loop completed gave the rider a chance to earn a gift card.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
