Fifth Third Bank, LMHA offer financial opportunities at event

Fifth Third Bank and the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority are teaming up to offer opportunities to people right here in our community.

On Thursday, the E-Bus was parked outside the Housing Authority, providing financial advice and skills to anyone interested.

Meantime, inside, the Housing Authority hosted a special event where attendees could get connected to job opportunities.

"It's really important to know there's entities and organizations out there. You may not know what's out there," said Coleen Ali, with LMHA.

The Fifth Third E-Bus will be at different locations in the area next week, offering financial help.

