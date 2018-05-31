Salvation Army issuing free doughnuts Friday

Friday is National Donut Day and, according to the Salvation Army, it's important to remember that the warm, delicious treat also serves as a symbol of hope.

Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938, National Donut Day was created to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.

“Armed with a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home from the trenches of eastern France,” said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. “The donut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year.”

To commemorate the work that the Donut Lassies started in 1917 and to demonstrate the impact of a small token of kindness, The Salvation Army will deliver thousands of donuts around the country on National Donut Day, June 1, 2018.

Where to get your doughnuts

In Northwest Ohio, doughnuts will be distributed in several places.

In Downtown Toledo, Salvation Army volunteers at Levis Square on St. Clair will pass out free doughnuts and coffee from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (as supply lasts).

Port Clinton has three free doughnut locations giving away the treats starting at 8 a.m. until they run out:

Friendship Food Store, 1810 East Perry

Friendship Food Store, 3800 E. State Road

JT's Café, 1871 NE Catawba Road

Bowling Green has two events.

Stimmel's Market, 1220 W. Wooster St., will collect monetary donations to support Bowling Green programs during business hours, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tim Horton's, 1508 E. Wooster St., will have information about The Salvation Army and the history of National Donut Day

Doughnuts in Toledo are being donated by Bakery Unlimited, Haas Bakery and Michael’s Café and Bakery, and coffee will be donated by CedarCreek Church. In Port Clinton, JT's Café is donating doughnuts.

To learn more about National Donut Day, view a full list of Friday’s activities and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyusa.org.