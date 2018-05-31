Man turns himself in after robbing Dollar Tree - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man turns himself in after robbing Dollar Tree

Donald Hummer (Source: Seneca Co Jail) Donald Hummer (Source: Seneca Co Jail)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

Fostoria police say a man accused of robbing a store in Fostoria turned himself in on Thursday. 

Police responded to a robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 215 East Lytle Street around 7 p.m. 

The clerk told police that a man came into the store with a knife, came up behind her and forced her to open the money drawer. 

Police say the man, later identified as 31-year-old Donald Hummer of Oregon, left the store with an unknown amount of money. 

Police say a family member convinced Hummer to turn himself into police. That family member drove Hummer to the police station around 1 a.m. Thursday morning where he admitted to the robbery.

Hummer was charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery and is being held in the Seneca County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Salvation Army issuing free doughnuts Friday

    Salvation Army issuing free doughnuts Friday

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-31 19:13:03 GMT

    Friday is National Donut Day and, according to the Salvation Army, it's important to remember that the warm, delicious treat also serves as a symbol of hope. Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938, National Donut Day was created to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.  “Armed with a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home from th...

    More >>

    Friday is National Donut Day and, according to the Salvation Army, it's important to remember that the warm, delicious treat also serves as a symbol of hope. Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938, National Donut Day was created to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.  “Armed with a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home from th...

    More >>

  • Patrol releases names of those involved in fatal, fiery crash on NB I-75

    Patrol releases names of those involved in fatal, fiery crash on NB I-75

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-31 18:51:39 GMT

    The crash happened at exit 143 around 1 a.m. Traffic is backed up to exit 160 due to the crash.

    More >>

    The crash happened at exit 143 around 1 a.m. Traffic is backed up to exit 160 due to the crash.

    More >>

  • Fate of charter school Phoenix Academy up in the air

    Fate of charter school Phoenix Academy up in the air

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-05-31 17:09:22 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Phoenix Academy leaders say they still haven't gotten official notice of the closure, and aren't quite sure what's happening. But once they get official notification from TPS, they have to stop educating students within 24 hours. 

    More >>

    Phoenix Academy leaders say they still haven't gotten official notice of the closure, and aren't quite sure what's happening. But once they get official notification from TPS, they have to stop educating students within 24 hours. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly