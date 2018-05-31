Man turns himself in after robbing Dollar Tree

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Friday is National Donut Day and, according to the Salvation Army, it's important to remember that the warm, delicious treat also serves as a symbol of hope. Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938, National Donut Day was created to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I. “Armed with a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home from th...More >>
The crash happened at exit 143 around 1 a.m. Traffic is backed up to exit 160 due to the crash.More >>
Phoenix Academy leaders say they still haven't gotten official notice of the closure, and aren't quite sure what's happening. But once they get official notification from TPS, they have to stop educating students within 24 hours.More >>
If you're looking to sell your house, now is the time to put it on the market.More >>
The Toledo Area Humane Society said the puppy was found being kicked around by a group of kids in an alley. The puppy suffered from a broken back, broken ribs and internal injuries.More >>
