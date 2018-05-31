Man turns himself in after robbing Dollar Tree

Fostoria police say a man accused of robbing a store in Fostoria turned himself in on Thursday.

Police responded to a robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 215 East Lytle Street around 7 p.m.

The clerk told police that a man came into the store with a knife, came up behind her and forced her to open the money drawer.

Police say the man, later identified as 31-year-old Donald Hummer of Oregon, left the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police say a family member convinced Hummer to turn himself into police. That family member drove Hummer to the police station around 1 a.m. Thursday morning where he admitted to the robbery.

Hummer was charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery and is being held in the Seneca County Jail.

