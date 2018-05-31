TPD looking to identify alleged credit card thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking to identify alleged credit card thieves

TOLEDO, OH -

Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman accused of stealing a credit card.

Police say several cars were broken into at a Planet Fitness on Laskey. 

Police say a credit card was stolen and used at Foot Locker and Target on Monroe Street.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

