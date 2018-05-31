City holding free disposal days for extra trash, unwanted items

If you have extra trash or unwanted items laying around your house, the city of Toledo wants to help you out.

The city is sponsoring four free disposal days at the Hoffman Road landfill.

Items that are accepted include:

Excess trash

Furniture

Carpeting

Mattresses

Scrap metal

Items that will not be accepted include:

Paint

Chemicals

Yard waste

Tires

The first free disposal day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

