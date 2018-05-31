Deadly crash causing major backups on NB I-75

By Tuesday we will be closely watch Tropical Storm Alberto as it moves toward the Great Lakes.
It will not have strong winds, but it is bringing very muggy air and rain chances.More >>
Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.More >>
Columbus police say a 77-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked to the ground and run over by a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old son.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police are looking to identify two alleged thieves who they say stole a credit card after breaking into several cars at Planet Fitness and used it at the Foot Locker and Target on Monroe Street.More >>
The first free disposal day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for what items will and will not be accepted!More >>
The crash happened at exit 143 around 1 a.m. Traffic is backed up to exit 160 due to the crash.More >>
The Findlay Police Department needs your help searching for an 84-year-old Findlay woman.More >>
