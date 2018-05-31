Deadly crash causing major backups on NB I-75

Crews are on the scene of a crash near Findlay Thursday morning.

The crash happened at exit 143 around 1 a.m.

Police confirm that one person is dead and several were taken to the hospital.

Traffic is backed up to exit 160 due to the crash.

One viewer said he has been sitting in traffic for about four hours.

The Courier reports a semi was on its side and burning.

Traffic is being redirected to State Route 235, County Road 33, County Road 9 and State Route 12 back to I-75.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Ohio Department of Transportation has to access the roadway before it can be opened due to a fire in the wreck.

It is unclear when the road will be reopened.

Avoid the area on your commute.

