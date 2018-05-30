The Wood County Health Department is adding a dental clinic to its services

The Wood County Health Department broke ground today for a new dental facility.

Right now the department says residents need more options for dental care. Ben Batey of the Wood County Health Department said the space will sufficient for residents.

“It should have plenty of capacity for however many residents need the services and were excited because we actually work on a sliding fee scale. So individuals who don’t have dental insurance or super high deductibles, we can help them with that and make it affordable for care,” said Batey.

The health department said no individual will be denied dental care due to money issues.

The building expansion will have five chairs available for patients. Construction for the space is expected to be done in October.

The health department said hope to offer their services by the end of the year.

