Findlay police search for missing 84-year-old woman

The Findlay Police Department needs your help searching for an 84-year-old Findlay woman.

Patricia Musser was last seen at her home around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

She was reported missing around noon along with her 2013 Buick Verano with an Ohio license plate of CR40SP.

She is described as standing at 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighs 112 lbs with red hair and green eyes.

Police say Patricia suffers from mild dementia.

Any information on Patricia or her car is encouraged to be shared with the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

