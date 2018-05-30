Findlay police locate missing 84-year-old woman

The Findlay Police Department have located an 84-year-old Findlay woman who went missing on Wednesday, according to The Courier.

Patricia Musser was last seen at her home around 10 a.m.

Musser was found safely late Wednesday night.

Police say Musser was found in Detroit after she stopped to get directions after getting lost.

Police say Patricia suffers from mild dementia.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.