Terra State Community College president resigns

Terra state is transitioning their leadership.The Terra State Community College board has accepted and announced the resignation of president Dr. Jerome Webster.

Webster was the sixth college president, serving since 2012.

Recently, local manufacturers criticized Webster on the college's ability to produce trained graduates to fill local job openings.

The board named Dr. Ron Schumacher, the school's Senior Vice President, as interim president effective June 1.

"We need to put our students first. Our students, faculty and staff. Making sure we take care of them through equipment needs, through professional development needs. Anything that we need to focus on, that's what we're going to do," said Schumacher.

But Dr. Webster is not completely leaving the Terra community, as the board agreed to retain him as a full-time tenured business professor.

It's a civil gesture to a man who was key in expanding school partnerships and establishing the future on campus housing.

"Today is a new day, and I think the board handled themselves with class. And did things in a way that was respectful of the individual," said Schumacher.

Webster was awarded a sabbatical through the end of the year.

Terra State's summer sessions begin on June 18th.

