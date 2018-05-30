First Alert Day: Tropical downpours approaching - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Day: Tropical downpours approaching

Heavy downpours, thunder and lightning are possible as the remnants of tropical system Alberto move through tonight. The threat for severe weather is low but does exist with potential strong gusty winds and very heavy rainfall in isolated locations. Below is the current radar at 4:10 p.m. and what radar is expected to look like later this evening.

This damage from the storm so far:

Powered by Frankly