First Alert Day: Tropical downpours approaching

Heavy downpours, thunder and lightning are possible as the remnants of tropical system Alberto move through tonight. The threat for severe weather is low but does exist with potential strong gusty winds and very heavy rainfall in isolated locations. Below is the current radar at 4:10 p.m. and what radar is expected to look like later this evening.
This damage from the storm so far:
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.