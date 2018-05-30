15-year-old to attend Ohio State

When you think of a college student, you generally think of someone in their late teens or early 20s.

Well, there's a 15-year-old who has already graduated community college and is heading to Ohio State.

Torrington Ford started community college in Maryland in 2015.

Now, he's all done with that and now plans to pursue studies in aviation at Ohio State this fall.

His ultimate goal is to own an airline.

