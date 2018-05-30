Ohio House to vote on new speaker

The Ohio House will vote on a new leader next week.

Republican, Kirk Schuring became the temporary speaker after Cliff Rosenberger resigned last month amid an FBI investigation.

On Tuesday, Schuring gave lawmakers the option to vote on two existing candidates, or they can vote to change the rules so he can serve as speaker for the rest of the year.

So far, almost all 33 House Democrats have refused to back any Republican speaker.

