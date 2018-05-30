Tony Packo's Sylvania location now open

Tony Packo's has a new home in Sylvania.

The restaurant located on Alexis Road and Monroe Street is now open.

Anyone who has been out in Sylvania probably recognize that the location isn't too far from the old Monroe Street location.

But this Packo's is a next generation Packo's with a drive-thru and a patio area for people to enjoy their food outside.

