Police Training at Temperance Road Elementary School - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police Training at Temperance Road Elementary School

(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department will be using the Temperance Road Elementary School building and grounds to conduct training exercises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 31. 

This is a scheduled event and not an incident to be alarmed about.

There will be noise around the school and police vehicles in the parking lot.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly