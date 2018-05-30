Old West End Festival kicks off Friday

This weekend, take in the sights and sounds of the 47th annual Old West End Festival.

The festival begins Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 6 p.m.

House tours are one of the most popular events, going on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Marketplace, with hundreds of vendors, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

King Wamba Carnival Parade is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 5K run/walk kicks off at 9 a.m., winds through the streets of the Old West End and finishes at the Toledo Museum of Art on Sunday.

