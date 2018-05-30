Old West End Festival has something for everyone

This weekend, thousands of people are taking in the sights and sounds of the 47th annual Old West End Festival, one of the area's most eclectic festivals.

The festival runs through Sunday at 6 p.m.

House tours are one of the most popular events, going on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Marketplace, with hundreds of vendors, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 5K run/walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, winds through the streets of the Old West End and finishes at the Toledo Museum of Art.

There is also an art fair happening all weekend in the garden surrounding the Glass Pavilion.

For music lovers there are two official stages, at the Arboretum (Robinwood and Delaware) as well as at Parkwood and Woodruff.

Of course, lots of bands will be playing throughout the neighborhood on makeshift stages.

There's lots of things for kids to do too under the tent on Woodruff and Scottwood.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.