Autism Model School celebrates 20th anniversary

Autism Model School in Toledo turned 20 this year, and the community wants to celebrate.

It was founded in 1998 by a group of parents of children with autism.

The school is hosting a series of special events this week, including a ceremony recognizing a number of people involved with the school over the years.

"We would not exist without just a huge team of people coming together to make an innovative program for our students in our area," said Luke Reed, Autism Model School Development Director.

Families said that the school has met a pressing need in our community.

