Oregon police looking for suspect accused of robbing bakery

Oregon police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say a man robbed Haas Bakery on Starr Avenue between 5:40 p.m. and 5:44 p.m on Tuesday, May 29.

The unknown suspect entered the bakery and showed a note to the two employees stating, "Give me $100 and no one will get hurt."

The employees opened the cash register and handed the Suspect $100 in cash.

The Suspect fled the store on foot with the cash.



Neither of the two employees were injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Det.Spangler at 419-698-7069 or RSpangler@oregonohio.org.

