4-year-old in hospital after jumping out 2nd-story window

Toledo police say a 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after jumping out of a second-story window on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home on Clifton Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the home to check on the well-being of a child who jumped out of a window.

Crews spoke to a witness who said they saw 4-year-old Landyn Williamson standing on the windowsill on the second story of the home with his arms out like he was trying to fly before jumping out of the window face first.

The witness said the boy landed on his side in the driveway.

EMS took the Williamson youth to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police say the boy's mother, Jessica Gusky, and her boyfriend, Brian Miller, weren't home at the time of the incident.

The two told police they went to the store around the corner and the boy was sleeping when they left. They told police they were only gone for a few minutes.

As the witness ran across the street to check on the boy, Gusky and Miller were coming up the street, the witness said.

Gusky was charged with child endangerment and is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

Miller was given a summons with a court date of June 11.

