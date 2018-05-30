TPD locate missing 81-year-old man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD locate missing 81-year-old man

George Royer (Source: TPD) George Royer (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police have located an 81-year-old missing Toledo man.

Police say George Royer was last seen Tuesday at 709 Madison. 

He was found in Perrysburg on Wednesday morning.

Royer previously lived in Perrysburg.

Police say he may be disoriented and have violent tendencies. 

