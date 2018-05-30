Man accused of catfishing scheme to be sentenced

A Maumee man accused of a catfishing scheme will be sentenced in court Wednesday.

Cameron Vaughn entered a plea in April on sexual battery and extortion charges.

Evidence proves he used social media to take advantage of a teen boy two years go.

Vaughn posed as a woman online and convinced the teen to send pictures.

He then used the pictures to force the teen to have sex.

Vaughn faces up to 16 years in prison.

