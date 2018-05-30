TAHS offering $5,000 reward for information on death of puppy

The Toledo Area Humane Society is offering a reward to anyone with information regarding the beating death of a puppy.

TAHS says they received a 3-month-old black and brown female puppy in serious need of medical attention on May 25.

A good Samaritan brought the puppy to the dog warden after witnessing a group of kids kicking the puppy around in an alley near the 700 block of Dorr Street.

The puppy was then brought to TAHS.

When the puppy arrived at the humane society, TAHS officials said she was suffering from a broken back, broken ribs and internal injuries. The puppy later died from her injuries.

"What makes this barbaric crime even more abhorrent is that, apparently, there were adults standing around and watching," said Stephen Heaven, president and CEO of TAHS.

Humane Society officials say those involved could face fifth-degree felony charges with harsh penalties for their crimes.

The ages of the kids involved are unknown at this time.

TAHS is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the individuals involved.

Anyone with information should call the TAHS cruelty department at 419-482-7103.

TAHS says all information received will remain confidential.

