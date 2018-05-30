First Alert Day: Storm Timing and Severe Threats!

Today is a First Alert Day! The remnants of Alberto will bring a very muggy feel with thunderstorms and a risk for potentially severe weather.









Outside of a stray morning shower, the better opportunity for thunderstorms and soaking downpours holds off until mid-afternoon, near 3 PM.







Scattered showers and 'tropical' downpours will work through NW Ohio and SE Michigan through the evening commute and overnight.















Soaking rain, with localized flooding is the largest threat with this storm system. If caught under a downpour or two, some areas could pick up 1 - 2 inches of rain overnight, other locations could see less than half an inch.







An isolated, short lived tornado is possible during the evening hours, due to the extra spin from the remnants of Alberto. This threat is low risk, but still possible tonight.







