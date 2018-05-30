Crews fighting house fire in Old West End - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews fighting house fire in Old West End

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Old West End Wednesday morning. 

The fire is happening on the 2300 block of Warren Street.

Crews say this is a vacant home.

The people who live next door say they own the home.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

