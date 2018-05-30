Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo

A fight ended in shots fired in central Toledo Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Kent Street near Sherman Street around 11 p.m. 

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

The gunman is on the run.

