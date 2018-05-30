Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Fight ends in shots fired in central Toledo

A fight ended in shots fired in central Toledo Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Kent Street near Sherman Street around 11 p.m.

The gunman is on the run.

